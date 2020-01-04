News24.com | 'Death to America' - fury, tears as thousands mourn Iran commander killed by US

Global  

'Death to America' - fury, tears as thousands mourn Iran commander killed by US

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" on Saturday mourned an Iranian commander and others killed in a US drone attack that sparked fears of a regional proxy war between Washington and Tehran.
