China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a Saturday post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
News video: Hong Kong demonstrators demand autonomy from China

Hong Kong demonstrators demand autonomy from China 04:18

 The demonstrators want an inquiry into the alleged police brutality.

China replaces Hong Kong liason office head amid protests

Beijing's top envoy in Hong Kong dismissed as the city grapples with ongoing mass pro-democracy demonstrations.
Al Jazeera

China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests

China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong liaison office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following...
Reuters


