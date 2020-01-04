Global  

Iran general steps out of Soleimani’s shadow to lead proxies

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A new Iranian general has stepped out of the shadows to lead the country’s expeditionary Quds Force, becoming responsible for Tehran’s proxies across the Mideast as the Islamic Republic threatens the U.S. with “harsh revenge” for killing its previous head, Qassem Soleimani. The Quds Force is part of the 125,000-strong Revolutionary […]
News video: Congressional Leaders React To Killing Of Iran's Top General Qassem Soleimani

Congressional Leaders React To Killing Of Iran's Top General Qassem Soleimani 02:30

 It’s the one thing local members of Congress agree on — Qassem Soleimani was a bad guy.

