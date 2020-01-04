Global  

Was It Legal For The U.S. To Kill A Top Iranian Military Leader?

NPR Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The strike against Qassem Soleimani raises thorny legal questions — and experts disagree over whether the U.S. had the legal authority to do it.
Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani [Video]Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani

Shia Muslims in Kashmir on Friday (November 3rd) took to the streets of Srinagar to voice their anger at the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani spearheaded..

Trump defends U.S. airstrike [Video]Trump defends U.S. airstrike

The airstrike killed a top Iranian military leader.

Legal basis for US killing of Iran general depends on threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Did President Donald Trump have the legal authority to order the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq? The short answer: Probably. But it...
Seattle Times


