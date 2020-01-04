Was It Legal For The U.S. To Kill A Top Iranian Military Leader?

jeff bezos private account RT @EyesLeftPod: All US service members are well within their moral and legal rights to refuse to participate in any operations or attacks… 2 seconds ago Amay @NewsBreaking When he says "legal measures", what is he talking about, UN involvement? 3 seconds ago Giovanni Cusumano RT @MSF_Sea: Despite the risks, people with few choices will continue to cross the deadly #Mediterranean sea. In 2020 #MSF again calls on… 3 seconds ago SoCalledPresident RT @MobBossTrump: TRUMP’S CONSPIRACY & MASSIVE COVERUP... “Every shred of information we have seen so far is thoroughly consistent with wh… 3 seconds ago Dale Jennings @harp1114 You can always buy more copies of Shorter Way Home and donate them. That’s perfectly legal. 5 seconds ago Patrick Donahue RT @Susan_Hennessey: If this thread is accurate then both the policy and legal justifications for the strike is about to crumble. https://t… 5 seconds ago Zooonpoliticon RT @realDonaldTrump: ....different places that he thought were wasteful, and the career staff, as they always do, pushed back, and made a m… 5 seconds ago Purushothaman @SiddharthAdarsh @ananthkesav @Zenselvaa @itisprashanth There is no muttu koduthing, infact I am against Jeya polit… https://t.co/kDkMPQIkJ5 6 seconds ago