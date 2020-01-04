Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian prime minister calls up reservists as fire threat escalates

CBS News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
"We are facing another extremely difficult next 24 hours," he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales 01:42

 Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have died since the fires began.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll rises from Australia wildfires [Video]Death toll rises from Australia wildfires

The death toll from Australia’s ongoing wildfires crisis reached 23 on Saturday, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced 3,000 defence force reservists would be called up to help fight blazes in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes [Video]Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian PM calls up reservists as fire threats escalate

Australian PM calls up reservists as fire threats escalateAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states. He says 23...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SifyRIA Nov.FOXNews.comSeattle TimesIndiaTimesFrance 24

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison harangued by locals in bushfire stricken town of Cobargo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison harangued by locals in bushfire stricken town of CobargoPrime Minister Scott Morrison has been reportedly berated by furious locals on arrival at the fire-ravaged town of Cobargo in southern New South Wales.The town...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndiaTimesFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @CBSNews: Australian prime minister calls up 3,000 reservists as fire threat escalates https://t.co/TmxMjqnS75 https://t.co/8fytC0J8Wg 19 seconds ago

AustraliaPM

PM of Australia News Australian prime minister calls up army reservists to help contain intensifying wildfires - San Francisco Chronicle… https://t.co/QsZ3nr8Xws 8 minutes ago

MarioZambeli

Mario Zambeli 🇺🇸 Australian prime minister calls up 3,000 reservists as fire threat escalates https://t.co/2AHktP67lx 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.