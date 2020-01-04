Global  

Scientists just found one of the world's largest flowers blooming in an Indonesian jungle

CTV News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The rafflesia plant is often referred to as a 'monster flower' for its parasitic properties and repugnant stench. Indonesian wildlife officials might've found the most monstrous flower of them all.
