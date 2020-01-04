Global  

Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 60

Saturday, 4 January 2020
News video: Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods 01:06

 The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst the city's seen in years. Ryan Brooks repors.

Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43 [Video]Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43

Footage filmed in Tangerang, Indonesia shows an entire neighbourhood submerged with floodwaters. On Tuesday (December 31) night the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, including Tangerang,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia races to provide aid as flood death toll rises

Severe flooding in and around the Indonesian capital Jakarta has killed dozens — with scores of thousands displaced. With the relentless rainfall, and many...
Deutsche Welle

Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides in the area killed up to 21 people, with...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersThe AgeFrance 24Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

beScrupulous

A Fauji Brat! RT @ABSCBNNews: Thousands in shelters, as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/edTSnjZYZh 5 minutes ago

DisastersUpdate

Disasters reporting and comment "Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 60 (update) https://t.co/Wq1OCsQEgA"… https://t.co/7heURbvAgV 12 minutes ago

suture_me

Aodh, -asing-جوالة RT @manilabulletin: Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/mwQWK5QKZt https://t.co/N1aZsKaiED 18 minutes ago

newszetu

newszetu Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 60 https://t.co/gknPQrqMK4 https://t.co/PdIKCUAeAz 24 minutes ago

daniceraj

dinesh raj RT @DhakaTribune: Thousands in shelters as #Indonesia #flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/vOtDxAZ2iJ 30 minutes ago

DhakaTribune

DhakaTribune Thousands in shelters as #Indonesia #flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/vOtDxAZ2iJ 53 minutes ago

ABSCBNNews

ABS-CBN News Thousands in shelters, as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/edTSnjZYZh 1 hour ago

alt_control

🏛Kass Sempervera🏛 RT @AFP: Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/sllHGgt9Zt 2 hours ago

