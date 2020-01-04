Global  

Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Rose McGowan’s tweet that apologized on behalf of the U.S. to Iran for “disrespecting their flag and people” in the wake of an airstrike that killed the country’s top general was not anti-American, the actress said in the face of harsh criticism. “I don’t support Iran over America. I want America […]
Rose McGowan's Tweet About Trump-Ordered Attack on Soleimani Sparks Backlash

The 'Grindhouse' star has come under fire after referring to the United States as a 'terrorist regime' while blasting President Trump for directing the airstrike...
AceShowbiz

Rose McGowan Tweets Apology to Iran Following Strike Against Soleimani: ‘Please Do Not Kill Us’

Actress Rose McGowan sent out a number of tweets apparently apologizing to Iran and asking them “please do not kill us” for the strike that killed top...
Mediaite

