Jeremy Clarkson says God didn't want people to live in Australia

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Jeremy Clarkson has caused controversy with a column for The Sun in which he wrote that God is embarrassed by Austalia and, because of that, "has decided to set fire to it".Clarkson says in his column that "God didn't want people...
Recent related videos from verified sources

UK broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson calls Greta Thunberg 'mad and dangerous' [Video]UK broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson calls Greta Thunberg 'mad and dangerous'

British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson called Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg "mad and dangerous" during a recent interview in London. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

