Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Multiple rockets aimed at an Iraqi air base just north of the U.S. embassy where American troops are said to be deployed to and the heavily militarized Green Zone were launched Saturday evening, reports say. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad 01:48

 BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy. According to CBS News, an estimated 6000 protesters, including Iraqi Shiite...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad [Video]Supporters of Shia militia storm into US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and gunfire. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad [Video]Mourners attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following deadly US airstrikes last week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shia militia in Iraq. The mourners..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'2 rockets hit Iraqi air base housing US troops'

Two rockets Saturday hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops are stationed, while two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24Al JazeeraDeutsche WelleHinduSify

Rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad hours after chants of ‘death to America’

Rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad hours after chants of ‘death to America’The rockets fell in the Iraqi capital's heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions.
Daily Record Also reported by •HinduReuters

Tweets about this

blandclanvideos

blandclanvideos RT @neontaster: There were rocket attacks on US Iraqi bases in December (https://t.co/uS3VYd3eNP) November (https://t.co/6fSgHJ7trK) Aug… 4 minutes ago

Papijoee75

EZ$•Checks🦅 RT @peshmergaswe: #BREAKING another #Iraqi military base housing #US troops is being shelled with mortars at this moment! 5 minutes ago

AulettoDiane

LadyDi 66🇺🇸🇮🇹🍕🍺 From Fox News - Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say Iraqi air base… https://t.co/vGquGzgEzU 8 minutes ago

Jhamsandwich79

DR.J Fox News: Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say. https://t.co/TrowLIWX4t via @GoogleNews 16 minutes ago

GIWilson

GI Wilson Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say https://t.co/jeILfffytp #FoxNews 20 minutes ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials… (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/gs1PaI8Eaf 21 minutes ago

old_take

OldManTakeALookAtMyLife No loss of life - deescalation?Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say https://t.co/LfpKQHgIb2 22 minutes ago

marvinfloyd

Marvin Floyd Fox News: Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say. https://t.co/ehaUX0xGHH via @GoogleNews 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.