blandclanvideos RT @neontaster: There were rocket attacks on US Iraqi bases in December (https://t.co/uS3VYd3eNP) November (https://t.co/6fSgHJ7trK) Aug… 4 minutes ago EZ$•Checks🦅 RT @peshmergaswe: #BREAKING another #Iraqi military base housing #US troops is being shelled with mortars at this moment! 5 minutes ago LadyDi 66🇺🇸🇮🇹🍕🍺 From Fox News - Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say Iraqi air base… https://t.co/vGquGzgEzU 8 minutes ago DR.J Fox News: Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say. https://t.co/TrowLIWX4t via @GoogleNews 16 minutes ago GI Wilson Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say https://t.co/jeILfffytp #FoxNews 20 minutes ago PedroConrado Richter Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials… (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/gs1PaI8Eaf 21 minutes ago OldManTakeALookAtMyLife No loss of life - deescalation?Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say https://t.co/LfpKQHgIb2 22 minutes ago Marvin Floyd Fox News: Iraqi air base with US troops, Green Zone, struck by several rockets, officials say. https://t.co/ehaUX0xGHH via @GoogleNews 22 minutes ago