Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NATO Halts Training Of Iraqi Forces After U.S. Kills Iranian General

Newsy Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
NATO Halts Training Of Iraqi Forces After U.S. Kills Iranian GeneralWatch VideoNATO is halting its training of Iraqi forces after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed a top Iranian general.

The alliance announced the suspension on Saturday. NATO's acting spokesman said in a statement that its mission will continue, but training is temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

The Canadian-led...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: NATO Halts Training Of Iraqi Forces After U.S. Kills Iranian General

NATO Halts Training Of Iraqi Forces After U.S. Kills Iranian General 01:00

 NATO said its mission will continue, but training is temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing [Video]Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing

Democrats question whether US president needed congressional approval, while Trump says he was acting in self-defence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:34Published

Colorado Lawmakers React To Attack On Iraq [Video]Colorado Lawmakers React To Attack On Iraq

The attack killed a powerful Iranian general.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian-led training mission to Iraq suspended by NATO after Soleimani's killing

NATO has suspended Canadian-led training of Iraqi security and armed forces to ensure the safety of several hundred mission members after a U.S. airstrike in...
CBC.ca

U.S. and allies suspend training of Iraqi forces - Germany

The United States and its allies have suspended training of Iraqi forces due to the increased threat they face after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.