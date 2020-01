NATO Halts Training Of Iraqi Forces After U.S. Kills Iranian General

Watch VideoNATO is halting its training of Iraqi forces after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed a top Iranian general.The alliance announced the suspension on Saturday. NATO's acting spokesman said in a statement that its mission will continue, but training is temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.The Canadian-led



