NATO Halts Training Of Iraqi Forces After U.S. Kills Iranian General



Recent related videos from verified sources Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing Democrats question whether US president needed congressional approval, while Trump says he was acting in self-defence. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:34Published 14 hours ago Colorado Lawmakers React To Attack On Iraq The attack killed a powerful Iranian general. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:29Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Canadian-led training mission to Iraq suspended by NATO after Soleimani's killing NATO has suspended Canadian-led training of Iraqi security and armed forces to ensure the safety of several hundred mission members after a U.S. airstrike in...

CBC.ca 7 hours ago



U.S. and allies suspend training of Iraqi forces - Germany The United States and its allies have suspended training of Iraqi forces due to the increased threat they face after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday...

Reuters India 22 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this