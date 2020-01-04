Global  

Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after airstrike

CBS News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
"We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us," McGowan said after Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike.
Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose McGowan’s tweet that apologized on behalf of the U.S. to Iran for “disrespecting their flag and people” in the wake of an airstrike...
Seattle Times

'Please do not kill us': Actors John Cusack and Rose McGowan criticize Trump airstrike

Outspoken Hollywood actors John Cusack and Rose McGowan tweeted their scorn for U.S. President Donald Trump’s airstrike in Iran, garnering a mix of backlash...
CTV News


Tweets about this

jggarciaxjr

Jorge GonzálezGarcía RT @thehill: Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran https://t.co/xHWvU8fCBi https://t.co/arFeKCsJfA 38 seconds ago

Okwu_Biafra

Ezi-Okwu CHINEKE RT @TimesofIsrael: Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran for strike on Soleimani https://t.co/ynSZyBbjra 3 minutes ago

covfefe_for

Covfefe Actress Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike https://t.co/GmmroYsRZR via @KDVR 3 minutes ago

buffmackg67

The Macbuff G RT @CBSNews: Rose McGowan is defending her tweet apologizing to Iran after airstrike https://t.co/kQiaBB0X8W https://t.co/aUxWiNiwrG 4 minutes ago

ssale071

Shirley Sale Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike https://t.co/wELDFkZVsT Are you really that stupid? The… https://t.co/E7R7aknmEb 4 minutes ago

thehill

The Hill Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran https://t.co/xHWvU8fCBi https://t.co/arFeKCsJfA 7 minutes ago

judypatt1217

Anna Patton Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike YOU CAN'T GET BETTER THAN AMERICA YOU MISGUIDED ZEALOT… https://t.co/85HQ7zDBGr 9 minutes ago

LazyAmerican101

bet a Colbert sir Name RT @NBCNews: Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike. https://t.co/RrDVXPrGHO 12 minutes ago

