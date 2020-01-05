Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anti-war protesters take to the streets across the country, fearing another war

CBS News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Thousands gathered in dozens of rallies nationwide to protest the administration’s killing of Soleimani and the decision to send more troops to the Middle East. Paula Reid reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities [Video]American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Two months later, protests remain strong in Chile despite violence [Video]Two months later, protests remain strong in Chile despite violence

Santiago, Chile, has continued to stay strong during its two-month protest against President Sebastián Piñera on Friday (December 27). Anger continued to brew on the streets of the capital,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prisoner swap deal seen as 'real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system'

The deal that led to an exchange of prisoners on Sunday between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the country’s war-torn east -- swapping detained...
France 24

Iran-backed coalition names candidate for Iraqi Prime Minister

Protesters poured into the streets of several southern Iraqi provinces, saying they want an independent figure to lead the country.
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

BritonandDane

Mary Ann Bernal RT @jilevin: Anti-war protesters take to the streets across the country, fearing another war https://t.co/wtKaN3kiZg 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.