Pompeo: Hezbollah 'thugs' telling Iraqi security forces to stop protecting US Embassy in Baghdad

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Saturday that the Iranian-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah is telling Iraqi security forces to abandon their "duty to protect" the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, and other locations where Americans work with Iraqis.
 He postponed the trip so he can continue to monitor the situation around the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

