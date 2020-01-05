Global  

US-Led Coalition Confirms Rocket Attacks Near Iraqi Bases Housing US Troops, No Servicemen Hurt

Eurasia Review Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The US-led coalition has confirmed that rockets fell near two Iraqi army bases in Baghdad and Balad, used by the US troops, on Saturday. No US military casualties have resulted from the shelling, it said.

The night of Jan. 4, two rocket attacks occurred near Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops in Baghdad and Balad, a total...
