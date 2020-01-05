US-Led Coalition Confirms Rocket Attacks Near Iraqi Bases Housing US Troops, No Servicemen Hurt
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () The US-led coalition has confirmed that rockets fell near two Iraqi army bases in Baghdad and Balad, used by the US troops, on Saturday. No US military casualties have resulted from the shelling, it said.
