Bill Weld: Ho-Hum, Donald Trump Ordered The Assassination Of Qassem Suleimani – OpEd
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () In 2016, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld received the Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential nomination. This year, having returned to the Republican Party, Weld is challenging President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.
Many people would assume that Weld would be criticizing Trump for...
US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..
US President Donald Trump on Friday drew India into the geo-political fracas by claiming that Qassim Suleimani was contributing to terrorist plots as far away as... IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNews •USATODAY.com