Death toll rises to 24 in Cambodia building collapse, some still trapped

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
At least 24 people were killed and 23 injured after a building in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday.
News video: Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia 00:52

 Dozens of workers were trapped after a seven storey building collapsed on Friday (January 3) in Cambodia.

Brooklyn Borough President Pushes Using Drones For Building Inspections [Video]Brooklyn Borough President Pushes Using Drones For Building Inspections

Following the death of 60-year-old Erica Tishman, killed on a sidewalk when debris fell from a building in Times Square last week, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams held a demonstration on Dec. 22..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 29:12Published


Death toll rises in Cambodia building collapse

Search and rescue teams in Cambodia found two more bodies Saturday in the rubble of a collapsed building in the coastal province of Kep, raising the death toll...
The Age Also reported by •SBS CBC.ca Seattle Times

