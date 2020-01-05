Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brussels Court Suspends Extradition Of Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont

Eurasia Review Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
(EurActiv) — A Brussels court has suspended the extradition of former Catalan pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont, his lawyer said on Thursday (2 January).

Paul Beckaert told Reuters that the Belgian judge in charge of the case had ruled in favour of Puigdemont and Toni Comin, another former member of the Catalan...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Brussels court suspends extradition of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont


Indian Express Also reported by •France 24Deutsche WelleSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.