The Killing Of Qassem Soleimani: The United States Misreads The Tea Leaves – Analysis
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () The killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani proves the point: The United States has perfected the art of strengthening Iranian hardliners fuelled by an apparently ingrained misreading of Iranian politics and strategy sustained over decades.
It also suggests that the Trump administration has walked into a trap in...
US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..
President Trump has not spoken directly about the killing of Qassem Soleimani, but he did tweet an image of an American flag afterward. The president has largely... CBS News Also reported by •MENAFN.com •Independent •Reuters