Horror vision of the drive into Batlow in NSW shows dozens of dead animals along the road

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Video of the drive into the fire-ravaged town of Batlow shows the road littered with dozens of scorched wild animals and livestock. WARNING: GRAPHIC Warning: Graphic content It's the vision that painfully illustrates the level... Video of the drive into the fire-ravaged town of Batlow shows the road littered with dozens of scorched wild animals and livestock. WARNING: GRAPHIC Warning: Graphic content It's the vision that painfully illustrates the level... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend