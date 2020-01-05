Global  

US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, says Donald Trump

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
*Washington:* President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.

In a tweet defending Friday's drone strike assassination of a top Iranian general in Iraq, Trump said 52 represents the number...
News video: Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing

Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing 04:34

 Democrats question whether US president needed congressional approval, while Trump says he was acting in self-defence.

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities [Video]American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander..

Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets Attacked

Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets AttackedPresident Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in response...
US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks

President Trump warns US is 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites and will strike 'fast and hard' if Iran hits US assets.
Tweets about this

hmbryan

Holly Bryan is recuperating RT @AFP: #BREAKING US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, President Donald Trump says https://t.co/dLsYFb0KmI 32 seconds ago

LibyanNewsBotEn

Libya News US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump https://t.co/FqPkrSSKLg #Libya #News 1 minute ago

rashkhaleel

Abdulrasheed khaleel RT @BBCWorld: US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks https://t.co/baQ7GqwXEY 1 minute ago

SamaaEnglish

Samaa English US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it will target 52 "high level" targets that are important to Iran an… https://t.co/2HDwyZZlJt 2 minutes ago

bill_21c

bill shea President Trump has warned the US is "targeting" 52 Iranian sites including cultural site and will strike "very fas… https://t.co/OUrBRBot5D 5 minutes ago

ApexNews247

Apex News US ‘targeting’ 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks https://t.co/5skkds0MbB https://t.co/OxVqUgYWg4 7 minutes ago

paolo_sf

Paolo Polledri US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Give them the addresses and the time, my boy https://t.co/Jxg3N9DYD3 7 minutes ago

firazuddeen

MD🇮🇳firazuddeen RT @NewsNationTV: They (Iran) attacked us and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit… 10 minutes ago

