US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, says Donald Trump
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () *Washington:* President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.
In a tweet defending Friday's drone strike assassination of a top Iranian general in Iraq, Trump said 52 represents the number...
US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..