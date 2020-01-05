US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, says Donald Trump

Holly Bryan is recuperating RT @AFP: #BREAKING US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, President Donald Trump says https://t.co/dLsYFb0KmI 32 seconds ago Libya News US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump https://t.co/FqPkrSSKLg #Libya #News 1 minute ago Abdulrasheed khaleel RT @BBCWorld: US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks https://t.co/baQ7GqwXEY 1 minute ago Samaa English US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it will target 52 "high level" targets that are important to Iran an… https://t.co/2HDwyZZlJt 2 minutes ago bill shea President Trump has warned the US is "targeting" 52 Iranian sites including cultural site and will strike "very fas… https://t.co/OUrBRBot5D 5 minutes ago Apex News US ‘targeting’ 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks https://t.co/5skkds0MbB https://t.co/OxVqUgYWg4 7 minutes ago Paolo Polledri US 'targeting' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Give them the addresses and the time, my boy https://t.co/Jxg3N9DYD3 7 minutes ago MD🇮🇳firazuddeen RT @NewsNationTV: They (Iran) attacked us and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit… 10 minutes ago