Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cambodia building collapse toll rises to 29 as search enters 3rd day

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The death toll from a building collapse in southern Cambodia rose to 29 on Sunday morning, as a frantic search for the dead and injured entered a third day. Hundreds of soldiers and rescuers worked through the night using excavators, drills and power saws to clear concrete after an under-construction seven-storey hotel in seaside Kep province crumbled to the ground on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia 00:52

 Dozens of workers were trapped after a seven storey building collapsed on Friday (January 3) in Cambodia.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

I-Team: Finding the cause of downtown collapse will be challenging [Video]I-Team: Finding the cause of downtown collapse will be challenging

After a search-and-recover effort that lasted more than a day, Cincinnati firefighters on Tuesday night located and removed the body of a construction worker who had become trapped in a half-collapsed,..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:53Published

Worker's body found a day after downtown building collapse [Video]Worker's body found a day after downtown building collapse

After a search-and-recover effort that lasted more than a day, Cincinnati firefighters on Tuesday night located and removed the body of a construction worker who had become trapped in a half-collapsed,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll rises to 24 in Cambodia building collapse, some still trapped

At least 24 people were killed and 23 injured after a building in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday.
Reuters

Seven people killed in Cambodia building collapse

Search and rescue teams have found two more bodies in the rubble of a collapsed building in Cambodia, raising the death toll from the accident to seven.
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.