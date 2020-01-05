Cambodia building collapse toll rises to 29 as search enters 3rd day
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () The death toll from a building collapse in southern Cambodia rose to 29 on Sunday morning, as a frantic search for the dead and injured entered a third day. Hundreds of soldiers and rescuers worked through the night using excavators, drills and power saws to clear concrete after an under-construction seven-storey hotel in seaside Kep province crumbled to the ground on Friday.
