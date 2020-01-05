Global  

Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base also used by US forces

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab on Sunday attacked a military base in Lamu county in Kenya that is used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces, a source and al Shabaab said. "They have attacked Manda airstrip in Lamu, which is just next to the military camp that hosts military personnel from many countries including Kenya and the US," the military source said.
News video: Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad 01:48

 BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy. According to CBS News, an estimated 6000 protesters, including Iraqi Shiite...

Al Shabaab claims responsibility for deadly Somalia blast [Video]Al Shabaab claims responsibility for deadly Somalia blast

Islamist group al Shabaab on Monday claimed responsibility for a bomb blast in Mogadishu that killed at least 90 people over the weekend while Somalia said a foreign government that it did not identify..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published


