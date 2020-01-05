Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base also used by US forces

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab on Sunday attacked a military base in Lamu county in Kenya that is used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces, a source and al Shabaab said. "They have attacked Manda airstrip in Lamu, which is just next to the military camp that hosts military personnel from many countries including Kenya and the US," the military source said.


