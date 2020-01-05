Global  

Soleimani funeral under way in Iran: All the latest updates

Al Jazeera Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Funeral for Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds Force who was killed in Baghdad by US air strike, begins in Iran.
News video: Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official

Qassem Soleimani: Iranians mourn as world reacts to death of Iran's top military official 02:45

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Thousands of mourners join Soleimani funeral in Baghdad

Funeral processions in Baghdad after US kills Iran's Qassem Soleimani and PMF deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Al Jazeera

Aftermath of Soleimani killing in US raid: All the latest updates

US-Iran tensions rise after Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, killed in Baghdad by US air strike.
Al Jazeera

Mahmood94125358

Mahmood Ahmed Soleimani funeral under way in Iran: All the latest updates https://t.co/GH2EFsDPmU 3 minutes ago

TBirdRex1

TBirdRex Soleimani funeral under way in Iran: All the latest updates @AJENews https://t.co/K1nWIMcsZO 4 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Soleimani funeral under way in Iran: All the latest updates https://t.co/y62aWDgUAv 13 minutes ago

a_ta009090606

Tony A RT @washingtonpost: Trump threatens reprisals against Iran should U.S. assets or Americans come under attack https://t.co/M4IagTPFWE 13 minutes ago

DeclanIfeanyi1

Dee🇳🇬🇿🇦🇰🇪🇭🇰🇧🇯 RT @ultrascanhumint: Soleimani funeral under way in Iran: All the latest updates: Funeral for Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds Force w… 20 minutes ago

kimellis9

kim ellis RT @Thunderbirds511: Trump threatens reprisals against Iran should U.S. assets or Americans come under attack https://t.co/UbyVQdmQOO 22 minutes ago

Thunderbirds511

Thunderbird(fan) 🌊🥄🌈⛪️🇺🇸 Trump threatens reprisals against Iran should U.S. assets or Americans come under attack https://t.co/UbyVQdmQOO 22 minutes ago

AD1968F

Antoine D 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🌹🇫🇷🇲🇦 Soleimani funeral under way in Iran: All the latest updates | Iran News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/E5q2qYRpAY 36 minutes ago

