US warns it will 'target' 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates

France 24 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them “very fast and very hard” if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.
