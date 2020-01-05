Body of Qassem Soleimani, top general killed in drone strike, arrives in Iran

Zeeshan Shah RT @vvanwilgenburg: Remains of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qods Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani are send to Iran for DNA testing. O… 2 minutes ago SilentEagle RT @breslov1282: 🙏🚨 These Terrorists & Followers R So STUPID They Chant Death to America all Day long for 30 plus Years. Look at the Pictur… 2 minutes ago bolakazeem12 RT @TomFitton: How Qassem Soleimani was 'torn to shreds' by a US missile and his body had to be identified by his RING: Pentagon drone laun… 20 minutes ago NavaIndia General Qassem Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran, day after he was killed in US drone strike; mourners flock Ahvaz s… https://t.co/W6Oy5SwX2D 34 minutes ago Maga 🙏🚨 These Terrorists & Followers R So STUPID They Chant Death to America all Day long for 30 plus Years. Look at the… https://t.co/pKDyeRpZNK 35 minutes ago Abu Bakr Persi RT @businessinsider: General Qassem Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats to target 52 Iranian sites 'VERY FAST AND… 35 minutes ago Erich Maria EKHöLM² Business Insider • General Qassem Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats to target 52 Iranian… https://t.co/o3tT2nphzj 1 hour ago Ariful RT @itvnews: Qassem Soleimani's body arrives in Iran to throngs of mourners https://t.co/I1Tw9T0MCh https://t.co/rJVWSGjvrp 1 hour ago