Body of Qassem Soleimani, top general killed in drone strike, arrives in Iran

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Body of Qassem Soleimani, top general killed in drone strike, arrives in IranThe body of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners after the US drone strike killed the commander, as President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if Tehran...
News video: Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16

 Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...

Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral [Video]Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral

Thousands attended the funeral procession of General Qassem Soleimani in Iran’s Ahvaz.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published

Locals react to drone strike that killed Iranian general [Video]Locals react to drone strike that killed Iranian general

Locals react to drone strike that killed Iranian general

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:21Published


Democratic presidential candidates react to U.S. strike that killed Iranian general

Some of the Democratic presidential candidates are weighing in on the killing of one of Iran's most powerful military leaders. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaUSATODAY.comNPRMENAFN.com

Asian Markets Mixed, Crude Oil Prices Rise

Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday, with some of the markets paring early gains as risk appetite waned on the prospects of heightened geopolitical tensions....
RTTNews

zeeshan_shah_dc

Zeeshan Shah RT @vvanwilgenburg: Remains of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qods Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani are send to Iran for DNA testing. O… 2 minutes ago

SilentEagle87

SilentEagle RT @breslov1282: 🙏🚨 These Terrorists & Followers R So STUPID They Chant Death to America all Day long for 30 plus Years. Look at the Pictur… 2 minutes ago

bolakazeem12

bolakazeem12 RT @TomFitton: How Qassem Soleimani was 'torn to shreds' by a US missile and his body had to be identified by his RING: Pentagon drone laun… 20 minutes ago

navaindiaexport

NavaIndia General Qassem Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran, day after he was killed in US drone strike; mourners flock Ahvaz s… https://t.co/W6Oy5SwX2D 34 minutes ago

breslov1282

Maga 🙏🚨 These Terrorists & Followers R So STUPID They Chant Death to America all Day long for 30 plus Years. Look at the… https://t.co/pKDyeRpZNK 35 minutes ago

persiabu

Abu Bakr Persi RT @businessinsider: General Qassem Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats to target 52 Iranian sites 'VERY FAST AND… 35 minutes ago

UN1244

Erich Maria EKHöLM² Business Insider • General Qassem Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats to target 52 Iranian… https://t.co/o3tT2nphzj 1 hour ago

Ariful08674940

Ariful RT @itvnews: Qassem Soleimani's body arrives in Iran to throngs of mourners https://t.co/I1Tw9T0MCh https://t.co/rJVWSGjvrp 1 hour ago

