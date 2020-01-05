Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cambodia building collapse death toll hits 36

Khaleej Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
On Sunday rescuers also managed to free a dog trapped in the debris.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Survivors rescued from collapsed building in southern Cambodia [Video]Survivors rescued from collapsed building in southern Cambodia

At least five people have died following the collapse.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia [Video]Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Dozens of workers were trapped after a seven storey building collapsed on Friday (January 3) in Cambodia.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cambodia building collapse: Death toll continues to rise, owners detained

Six children were killed in the incident and the owners of the building have been taken in for questioning, the Kep governor said.
The Age Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersAl JazeeraSBSSeattle Times

7 dead as 2 more bodies found in Cambodia building collapse

Search and rescue teams in Cambodia have found two more bodies in the rubble of a building under construction that collapsed in the coastal province of Kep,...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English The search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Cambodia drew to a close with the final de… https://t.co/V01L7R7g9p 2 minutes ago

MaisarraAnuar

ساراه RT @staronline: Cambodia building collapse death toll hits 36 as rescue called off https://t.co/pCaGUPk1KD https://t.co/pCaGUPk1KD 3 minutes ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Cambodia building collapse death toll rises to 36 https://t.co/vzOOFMxKXb 5 minutes ago

BNN_Breaking

World News 🇸🇴 Cambodia building collapse death toll hits 36 as rescue called off https://t.co/WUKdDEzQyb 5 minutes ago

HollinsMrhump

humphrey hollins Cambodia building collapse: Death toll continues to rise, owners detained https://t.co/zD1xoNGK0k via @theage Child… https://t.co/kIzHYK2mEw 8 minutes ago

DaveNoonanCFMEU

Dave Noonan Death toll jumps in Cambodia building collapse. Another preventable tragedy. #ausunions https://t.co/BdAX96hFiI 12 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 Cambodia building collapse death toll hits 36 as rescue called off https://t.co/9BpIFvWrDv 17 minutes ago

digitaljournal

Digital Journal #Cambodia building collapse death toll hits 36 as rescue called off https://t.co/BZXQ8msy53 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.