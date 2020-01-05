Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jakarta flood death toll rises to 60; over 92,000 homeless

Zee News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The majority of the deaths - 51 - occurred in Jakarta and its satellite cities, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNBP) said in its latest statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation 01:27

 The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43. Footage, filmed on Thursday (January 2) in the Bekasi Regency of West Java, shows wrecked cars piled up on the roads after being washed away by flood currents.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43 [Video]Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43

Footage filmed in Tangerang, Indonesia shows an entire neighbourhood submerged with floodwaters. On Tuesday (December 31) night the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, including Tangerang,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jakarta flood death toll rises to 60

Jakarta, Jan 5 (IANS) The death toll due to the floods in the Jakarta metropolitan area has increased to 60, Indonesian authorities said on Sunday, adding that...
Sify

Flood death toll rises to 21 in Indonesian capital

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia's capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast,...
Reuters


Tweets about this

meirinapane

Meirina Pane RT @1AmyChew: INDONESIA #Jakarta city govt spent more money on Formula E electric car race than flood prevention efforts as death toll from… 8 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.