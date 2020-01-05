Jakarta flood death toll rises to 60; over 92,000 homeless

Footage filmed in Tangerang, Indonesia shows an entire neighbourhood submerged with floodwaters.
On Tuesday (December 31) night the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, including Tangerang,..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:52Published 2 days ago
The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published 3 days ago
Meirina Pane RT @1AmyChew: INDONESIA #Jakarta city govt spent more money on Formula E electric car race than flood prevention efforts as death toll from… 8 seconds ago