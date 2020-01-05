Global  

With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are on the defensive

France 24 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Anti-semitic violence has risen across the US over the past half-decade and in particular in New York City, which has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. FRANCE 24 visited Crown Heights in Brooklyn, a predominately Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood, and discovered locals are determined to stand up against the hate.
Recent related news from verified sources

Anti-war protesters rally in NYC following US airstrike in Iraq

New York, Jan 5 (IANS) Hundreds of anti-war protesters rallied in Times Square of New York City (NYC), in the wake of a US airstrike near Baghdad International...
Sify

New York Mayor Announces Measures To Combat Anti-Semitic Attacks

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced groundbreaking crime prevention measures to combat hate and anti-Semitism in the wake of a mass stabbing incident...
RTTNews Also reported by •CBS NewsJapan TodayHaaretzMediaite

