With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are on the defensive
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Anti-semitic violence has risen across the US over the past half-decade and in particular in New York City, which has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. FRANCE 24 visited Crown Heights in Brooklyn, a predominately Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood, and discovered locals are determined to stand up against the hate.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced groundbreaking crime prevention measures to combat hate and anti-Semitism in the wake of a mass stabbing incident... RTTNews Also reported by •CBS News •Japan Today •Haaretz •Mediaite
