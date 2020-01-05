Magne Ove Varsi RT @FRANCE24: With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are on the defensive https://t.co/P6Ms0LCsL4 https://t.… 5 minutes ago

🐝aWorkInProgressIvismEdJoe 👁C TRE45ON+N4ZI5M 2( With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn ar... https://t.co/aaLKWfAb1t via @YouTube 8 minutes ago

JEForse RT @France24_en: ▶️ With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are on the defensive https://t.co/YK5iWDWFGj http… 17 minutes ago

PedroConrado Richter With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are on… (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/dTXUwGViNu 18 minutes ago

FRANCE 24 English ▶️ With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are on the defensive… https://t.co/5CxxB3hv7x 26 minutes ago

Martijn de Koning RT @France24_en: With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are on the defensive https://t.co/HBknFcaNKw https:/… 26 minutes ago

Global Analytica With anti-semitism on the rise in New York, Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are on the defensive https://t.co/Xsi25IHHXy https://t.co/0SV2Q8vsI3 28 minutes ago