Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his ‘vision’

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born. According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation.


