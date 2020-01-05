Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his 'vision'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born. According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: BJP, SAD question Congress, Navjot’s silence over Nankana Sahib incident

BJP, SAD question Congress, Navjot’s silence over Nankana Sahib incident 05:12

 Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed Congress for being silent on Nankana Sahib incident. Harsimrat questioned why Rahul Gandhi wasn’t responding to vandalism in Pakistan’s Gurdwara. Speaking to ANI she said, “It is highly shameful tha

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his ‘vision’

The Pakistan PM claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘vision supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims.’
Hindu

Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident

Islamabad [Pakistan] Jan 5 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, saying that the...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.