At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
At least 30 people were killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday.
 A Tucson man was reportedly among multiple people killed in an attack in Kenya over the weekend.

