vicOco RT @Reuters: At least 30 people were killed in Libya's capital Tripoli when a military academy came under attack late on Saturday https://t… 3 minutes ago

ㅇㅊ뎌ㄷㅁㅅ - Jeouizquin : شبته RT @eneskanli: My live broadcast on @trtworld about airstrike by warplanes allied with Warlord Khalifa Hafter on a military academy. At lea… 2 hours ago

Sweet_T RT @skittttzzz: Rest In Peace for every military soldier that was killed 2 days ago in Libya on the academy base. -They were bombed - At… 2 hours ago

hamdhi RT @MiddleEastEye: Turkey has announced its troops have arrived in Libya to support the fight against Khalifa Haftar and his efforts to tak… 3 hours ago

Bassman RT @ElfResister: At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack - Reuters https://t.co/t8drKBQKI3 5 hours ago

➡️ 🌊💧🌊 🆘 Resister Elf 🆘 🌊💧🌊 ⬅️ At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack - Reuters https://t.co/t8drKBQKI3 5 hours ago

Sumanapala BOT RT @itnnewslk: At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack - Read More >>> https://t.co/hTInnLzz0u #LKA #SriLanka https://t.co/MH7S… 6 hours ago