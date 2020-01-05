Global  

News24.com | Iran tension: Mourners flood Iranian city as top general's remains return

News24 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
A tide of mourners have flooded the Iranian city of Ahvaz, weeping and beating their chests in homage to top general Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
News video: NYC Officials Discuss Tension In Baghdad

NYC Officials Discuss Tension In Baghdad 23:39

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller discuss the rising tension in Baghdad after the U.S. airstrike that killed top general Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose [Video]U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose

Hundreds marched in protest here in the Bay Area and around the country after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general. Da Lin reports. (1-4-20)

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem..

Mourners flood Iranian city as top general's remains return

Qasem Soleimani's assassination has ratcheted up tensions between arch-enemies Tehran and Washington.
SBS

Tens of thousands mourn as Soleimani's body returns to Iran

Mourners fill streets of Ahvaz as multi-city funeral of top military commander assassinated by US begins.
Al Jazeera

