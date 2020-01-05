Global  

Wildfires Continue In Australia

NPR Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The death toll and the damage from Australia's wild fires continues to grow.
News video: Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change

Wildfires in Australia caused by climate change 00:45

 Australian Prime Minister agrees that the wildfires might be caused by climate change

Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires [Video]Local veterinarian raising money to help animals impacted by Australia fires

There is wide-spread devastation in Australia as the bush fires burn millions of acres, killing an estimated half a billion animals. Here in the valley, a veterinarian is hearing from colleagues first..

How to Help the Animals Affected by Australia’s Wildfires [Video]How to Help the Animals Affected by Australia’s Wildfires

How to Help the Animals Affected by Australia’s Wildfires. Australia has been dealing with some of the continent’s worst wildfires since September. The fires have already wiped out 30% of the..

Australia to pay 'whatever it takes' to fight wildfires

Australia's governmentÂ said it was willing to pay "whatever it takes" to help communities recover from deadly wildfires that have ravaged the country.
Newsday Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comCTV News

Canadian family spent 6 days hiding from Australian wildfires in movie theatre

A vacationing Canadian family of four spent six days sheltering in a movie theatre as they attempted to avoid the worst of the wildfires burning through...
CTV News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCBS NewsUSATODAY.comE! OnlineFOXNews.com

