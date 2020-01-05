Mila RT @STcom: Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to return as PM, eyes fresh vote https://t.co/dExSRLaxmJ 5 minutes ago Adeniran oluwadayo RT @DailySabah: Spain's socialist leader Sanchez fails first bid to be confirmed as PM https://t.co/kMtkICFceU 11 minutes ago DAILY SABAH Spain's socialist leader Sanchez fails first bid to be confirmed as PM https://t.co/kMtkICFceU 14 minutes ago ST Foreign Desk Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to return as PM, eyes fresh vote https://t.co/camp8JScHS 20 minutes ago Serafeim Stasinos Spain's Sanchez loses first of two chances to return as PM https://t.co/R11IZRaDjD 21 minutes ago The Straits Times Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to return as PM, eyes fresh vote https://t.co/dExSRLaxmJ 24 minutes ago Публічна Правда Spain’s Sanchez Loses First Bid to Be Confirmed as PM, Aims for Tuesday Vote https://t.co/v2qk1DLGE2 31 minutes ago Galileo B. Luzano Spain’s Sanchez loses first bid to get parliament backing to form government https://t.co/UJMgvlOBWt via @Crowdynews 31 minutes ago