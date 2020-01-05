Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to be confirmed as PM, aims for Tuesday vote

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed on Sunday in a first attempt to get parliament's backing to form a government, leaving him two days to secure support to end an eight-month political gridlock.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to get parliament backing to form government

Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed on Sunday in a first attempt to get parliament's backing to form a government, leaving him two days to secure...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

Milatrud11

Mila RT @STcom: Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to return as PM, eyes fresh vote https://t.co/dExSRLaxmJ 5 minutes ago

Adeniran2244

Adeniran oluwadayo RT @DailySabah: Spain's socialist leader Sanchez fails first bid to be confirmed as PM https://t.co/kMtkICFceU 11 minutes ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Spain's socialist leader Sanchez fails first bid to be confirmed as PM https://t.co/kMtkICFceU 14 minutes ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to return as PM, eyes fresh vote https://t.co/camp8JScHS 20 minutes ago

makisstasinos

Serafeim Stasinos Spain's Sanchez loses first of two chances to return as PM https://t.co/R11IZRaDjD 21 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to return as PM, eyes fresh vote https://t.co/dExSRLaxmJ 24 minutes ago

PublicTrue

Публічна Правда Spain’s Sanchez Loses First Bid to Be Confirmed as PM, Aims for Tuesday Vote https://t.co/v2qk1DLGE2 31 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Spain’s Sanchez loses first bid to get parliament backing to form government https://t.co/UJMgvlOBWt via @Crowdynews 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.