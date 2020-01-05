Global  

7 more Hong Kong patients treated for mystery disease

CTV News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong's health and food secretary says seven more people are being treated for a possible viral pneumonia.
Recent related news from verified sources

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's health and food secretary said Sunday that seven more people are being treated for a possible viral pneumonia. With the newly...
Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 people

Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 peopleMedical authorities in Wuhan, central China, have confirmed a jump in the number of cases of a mystery viral pneumonia outbreak to 44 from the 27 reported on...
