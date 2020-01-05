General Soleimani's body flown home to Iran

Sunday, 5 January 2020 () The body of the leader of Iran's Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was returned following his assassination by an American aistrike in Baghdad, an act one Middle East expert calls a declaration of war by the Trump administration against Iran. Holly Williams reports from Northern Iraq.
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war. Matthew Larotonda...
The Foreign Secretary has defended the US over its killing of Iran's top military leader as Tehran ramped up its criticism amid soaring tensions in the Middle East. Dominic Raab was speaking on BBC's..
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The body of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners after the U.S. drone strike killed the... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Sify •CBC.ca
