General Soleimani's body flown home to Iran

CBS News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The body of the leader of Iran's Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was returned following his assassination by an American aistrike in Baghdad, an act one Middle East expert calls a declaration of war by the Trump administration against Iran. Holly Williams reports from Northern Iraq.
News video: General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. 02:35

 The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport. The Iraqi government is outraged over the killing and says it will lead to war. Matthew Larotonda...

Recent related news from verified sources

Could Iranian commander Gen. Soleimani's killing rebound on Trump?

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) General Qasem Soleimani, the once reclusive head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force who in the past...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldHaaretzWorldNewsSeattle TimesNPR

Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The body of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani arrived Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners after the U.S. drone strike killed the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comSifyCBC.ca

