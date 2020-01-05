Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trained American Santas hit Jerusalem for Orthodox Christmas

Reuters India Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Dozens of Santa Clauses turned heads in Jerusalem on Sunday, catching a ride on a sightseeing tram and parading in its walled Old City in a visit to the Holy Land for Orthodox Christmas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa on a camel delivers Christmas trees in Jerusalem's Old City [Video]Santa on a camel delivers Christmas trees in Jerusalem's Old City

Issa Kassissieh, a Palestinian Christian, has been sharing both Christmas trees and spirit with Jerusalem&apos;s citizens in recent years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Santa on a camel delivers Christmas trees in Jerusalem's Old City [Video]Santa on a camel delivers Christmas trees in Jerusalem's Old City

Issa Kassissieh, a Palestinian Christian, has been sharing both Christmas trees and spirit with Jerusalem's citizens in recent years.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dariapolitica

@DariaPolitics RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Dozens of Santa Clauses turn heads in Jerusalem, catching a ride on a sightseeing tram and parading in its walled Old Ci… 6 hours ago

Sb03N

SB03 NMM #BDS RT @PesachBenson: Wondering if @rogerwaters and #BDS will go to war with #Santa https://t.co/sOB5tBfoSj 12 hours ago

PesachBenson

Pesach Benson Wondering if @rogerwaters and #BDS will go to war with #Santa https://t.co/uwlodczvd3 13 hours ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Dozens of Santa Clauses turn heads in Jerusalem, catching a ride on a sightseeing tram and parading in its walled O… https://t.co/EfQl5RcWKl 13 hours ago

homefunding

Rich Thomas Trained American Santas Hit Jerusalem for Orthodox Christmas - The New York Times Trained American Santas Hit Jer… https://t.co/aba80v8Y4P 22 hours ago

pesuraj

PEng Suraj Singh US-Palestine Trained American Santas hit Jerusalem for Orthodox Christmas https://t.co/BRNaNhKUXs https://t.co/BRNaNhKUXs 23 hours ago

NEWSFLASH911

NewsFlash911 New post (Trained American Santas hit Jerusalem for Orthodox Christmas) has been published on News Broadcast Networ… https://t.co/mwxD9QLtVG 1 day ago

PatTrainor

Pat Trainor Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa School... and it's in Michigan. https://t.co/l15zMOVT0H https://t.co/l15zMOVT0H 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.