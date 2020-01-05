Global  

Iraq parliament passes resolution to expel US-led coalition troops from country

France 24 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Iraq’s parliament passed on Sunday a resolution calling on the government to end all foreign troop presence in Iraq as a backlash grew after the killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in a US strike in Baghdad..
