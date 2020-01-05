Global  

Plane arriving from Toronto slides off Halifax airport runway

CTV News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Amidst snowy weather, a plane carrying passengers from Toronto slid off the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sunday.
