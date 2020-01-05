Global  

Great white shark attack in Australia kills diver, body not yet found

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Authorities are searching for the body of a diver after a deadly shark attack on Sunday off the coast of Western Australia. 
Recent related news from verified sources

Man killed in fatal shark attack in Australia

A man died after being attacked by a shark off Australia's southwest coast on Sunday, officials said, adding that patrols of the area would be increased.
Reuters India

Man killed in shark attack off Western Australia state

PERTH (AP) — A man was killed by a shark Sunday while diving near Esperance off the coast of Western Australia state. The attack happened as the man was diving...
Seattle Times

