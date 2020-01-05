Global  

Venezuela government announces new congress chief, opposition denounces 'coup'

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Venezuelan state television on Sunday announced that dissident opposition legislator Luis Parra is the new head of the congress, a move the opposition denounced as a "parliamentary coup."
