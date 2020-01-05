New Delhi: Students, teachers injured in clashes at JNU

LP Yadav RT @Khushbu68906378: I am a JNU student. What I witnessed today was extremely horrific. The goons in front us beat our professors and chase… 3 seconds ago Muhammed Seedat RT @doamuslims: Armed extremist mob went on a rampage this evening and terrorised students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in #… 1 minute ago Asurana RT @ANI: Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa held meeting with students and teachers of JNU at the Police Headquarters at ITO. A student delegati… 1 minute ago