Army Officer Says His Mother’s Deportation Is ‘Completely Inhumane’

NYTimes.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Second Lt. Gibram Cruz, whose mother had lived in the United States for 31 years, said her removal was mishandled.
 The mother of an Army officer was deported to Mexico after living for more than three decades in San Diego.

Mother of U.S. Army intelligence officer deported to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The mother of an Army intelligence officer was deported on Thursday to Mexico after living in San Diego for 31 years. Rocio Rebollar Gomez,...
Seattle Times


rinamilo

marina milosev Army Officer Says His Mother’s Deportation Is ‘Completely Inhumane’ https://t.co/kMYuIWgv9m https://t.co/1iG0BiHdhp 1 minute ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Army Officer Says His Mother’s Deportation Is ‘Completely Inhumane’ - https://t.co/S7eWkk0zT7 https://t.co/zrlcu8z58U 2 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Army Officer Says His Mother’s Deportation Is ‘Completely Inhumane’ https://t.co/fl0ffqBM1B https://t.co/Is9bruWSdx 5 minutes ago

mikelotus

Mike "moo Nunes" Confoy 🇺🇸 ≠ 🇷🇺 Army Officer Says His Mother’s Deportation Is ‘Completely Inhumane’ https://t.co/kKGtNw6rLG 10 minutes ago

leoschaefer1

Leo Schaefer ↙️↙️↙️ Well I feel safer. By the way, how much border wall will be built during the new Iran War? #TiredOfAllTheWinning A… https://t.co/ZOthhoXbcE 11 minutes ago

Cronewomanchane

Bonnie Jewell RT @Libertea2012: Army Officer Says His Mother’s Deportation Is ‘Completely Inhumane’ https://t.co/AuVdg4xVi5 12 minutes ago

billm9

no justice - just us. ⌛️ Army Officer Says His Mother’s Deportation Is ‘Completely Inhumane’ https://t.co/Xe5Ys6nGzd 19 minutes ago

PlayaBest

John Vash "Army Officer Says His Mother’s Deportation Is ‘Completely Inhumane’" https://t.co/oSldNe1xvu #news #mexico 27 minutes ago

