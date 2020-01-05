Global  

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido faces key test in leadership vote

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido faces a major test of his leadership Sunday as he asks lawmakers to re-endorse his flagging campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
News video: Venezuela's Socialists snatch congress from Guaido

Venezuela's Socialists snatch congress from Guaido 01:48

 On Sunday the Socialist lawmaker Luis Parra was installed as chief of the legislature, after congress was seized and the opposition leader blocked from entering. The swearing in has been called a "parliamentary coup" and condemned by dozens of governments around the world. Libby Hogan reports.

Venezuela National Assembly vote is 'a new step in the deterioration of the crisis' says EU [Video]Venezuela National Assembly vote is 'a new step in the deterioration of the crisis' says EU

Juan Guaido blocked from Venezuela National Assembly vote | #TheCube View on euronews

U.S. Bet On Venezuela Opposition, But Maduro Tightening Grip On Power [Video]U.S. Bet On Venezuela Opposition, But Maduro Tightening Grip On Power

Supporters of Maudro are targeting opposition leaders, months after rival Juan Guaidó declared himself as Venezuela's rightful leader.

Venezuela: Juan Guaido loses seat as president of National Assembly to Luis Parra

Caracas [Venezuela], Nov 06 (Sputnik/ANI): Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido lost his seat as the president of the National Assembly to Luis Parra in a...
Sify

Lima Group backs Guaido re-election as Venezuela's Congress splits

The Lima Group regional bloc said on Monday that it backed the re-election of opposition leader Juan Guaido as head of Venezuela's Congress after the government...
Reuters India Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersCTV News

