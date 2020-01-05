Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido faces key test in leadership vote
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido faces a major test of his leadership Sunday as he asks lawmakers to re-endorse his flagging campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
On Sunday the Socialist lawmaker Luis Parra was installed as chief of the legislature, after congress was seized and the opposition leader blocked from entering. The swearing in has been called a "parliamentary coup" and condemned by dozens of governments around the world. Libby Hogan reports.
The Lima Group regional bloc said on Monday that it backed the re-election of opposition leader Juan Guaido as head of Venezuela's Congress after the government... Reuters India Also reported by •WorldNews •Reuters •CTV News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Олег Лаврушко RT @Reuters: Troops with riot shields blocked Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido from entering parliament for what was expected to b… 3 seconds ago
ぴよ RT @venanalysis: Cue the dishonest headlines. 84 deputies, including over 30 from the opposition, voted for a new parliament leader (maybe… 38 seconds ago
anthony mireles RT @QuickTake: Chaos erupted at Venezuela's parliament on Sunday. There now appear to be 3 legislative bodies.
Opposition leader Juan Guai… 3 minutes ago