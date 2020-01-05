Global  

President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates

Newsy Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It RetaliatesWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump threatened to attack dozens of Iran's sites if the country retaliates for the killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The president tweeted Saturday: "[the U.S. has] targeted 52 Iranian sites ... some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran...
News video: President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates

President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates 01:46

 President Trump tweeted that Iran &quot;will be hit very fast and very hard&quot; if the country attacks any U.S. sites.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites [Video]Trump: US ready to strike 52 Iranian sites

The president's warning comes as Iran's defence minister threatens "crushing revenge" for the killing of an Iranian top general.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:26Published

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets Attacked

Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets AttackedPresident Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in response...
WorldNews

US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, says Donald Trump

*Washington:* President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic...
Mid-Day

HotMess029

John RT @ZemanLynnZ: Iran puts an $80million BOUNTY on Trump's head, threatens to attack the WH and announce they will no longer abide by the 20… 6 seconds ago

Pergite_Pie

Pergite RT @love4thegameAK: Iran puts an $80million BOUNTY on Trump's head and threatens to attack the White House after Tehran's top military lead… 7 seconds ago

needajobbad

Mercy Warren ☮💒💃 RT @Bone_Brake: REMINDER: SEE SOMETHING! SAY SOMETHING! Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi has reportedly thr€atened attack on the White House… 12 seconds ago

