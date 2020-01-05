President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump threatened to attack dozens of Iran's sites if the country retaliates for the killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.



The president tweeted Saturday: "[the U.S. has] targeted 52 Iranian sites ... some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran... Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump threatened to attack dozens of Iran's sites if the country retaliates for the killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.The president tweeted Saturday: "[the U.S. has] targeted 52 Iranian sites ... some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran 👓 View full article

