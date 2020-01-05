Iran Ends All Nuclear Deal Commitments

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch VideoIran is ending all of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.



The announcement came after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iran's top military leader, Qasem Soleimani, Thursday night in Baghdad.



