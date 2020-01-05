Global  

Canada beats Russia to win gold at 2020 world juniors

CTV News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Canada has won the 2020 world junior ice hockey championships, beating Russia 4-3.
Recent related news from verified sources

Thomas scores winner as Canada beats Russia for gold at world juniors

Canada is golden again at the world junior hockey championship.
CP24 Also reported by •ESPNCTV NewsSeattle TimesCBC.ca

Canada's Lafreniere leaves world juniors game against Russia with lower-body injury

Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needed to be helped off the ice during the second period of Canada's game against Russia on Saturday at the world junior...
CBC.ca

