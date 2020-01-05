Diver dies after shark attack at Cull Island, Western Australia



Recent related news from verified sources Man killed in shark attack off Western Australia state PERTH (AP) — A man was killed by a shark Sunday while diving near Esperance off the coast of Western Australia state. The attack happened as the man was diving...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago



Great white shark attack in Australia kills diver, body not yet found Authorities are searching for the body of a diver after a deadly shark attack on Sunday off the coast of Western Australia.

FOXNews.com 5 hours ago



