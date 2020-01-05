Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Diver dies after shark attack at Cull Island, Western Australia

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Diver dies after shark attack at Cull Island, Western AustraliaA diver has died after being bitten by a shark in Western Australia and his partner treated for shock after witnessing the horror attack.Gary Johnson was killed by a great white shark off Cull Island, near the south coast town of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale [Video]Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Australia Info from Licensor: "On our way to our next fishing spot we came across a dead sperm whale just floating in the sea, we drove straight to it to and found 3..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Huge Queensland Grouper Reeled in on Beach [Video]Huge Queensland Grouper Reeled in on Beach

Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Townsville, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "It was just another day of Daniel and myself out doing what we love most, fishing. I was under the impression I..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man killed in shark attack off Western Australia state

PERTH (AP) — A man was killed by a shark Sunday while diving near Esperance off the coast of Western Australia state. The attack happened as the man was diving...
Seattle Times

Great white shark attack in Australia kills diver, body not yet found

Authorities are searching for the body of a diver after a deadly shark attack on Sunday off the coast of Western Australia. 
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.