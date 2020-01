Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

CARACAS, Venezuela – The government of President Nicolás Maduro staged a de facto takeover of Venezuela’s legislature on Sunday, swearing in its own candidate as head of the National Assembly in a move apparently orchestrated to rob international credibility from Juan Guaidó, who had led the body and has staked a rival claim as head […] 👓 View full article