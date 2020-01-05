Global  

5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Japan Today Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Five people were killed and at least 60 were injured on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning, when a tour bus lost control on a hill and rolled…
Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

 At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning. Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township. The deadly event involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger...

AP Top Stories January 5P

Here is the latest for Sunday, January 5th: Secretary of State says more Iranian leaders could be targeted; funeral procession for Iranian general killed in...
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle Times

